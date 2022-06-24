What To Expect Going Ahead For Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) Given Its -2.48 Percent Loss On Thursday?

During the last session, Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX)’s traded shares were 7.42 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.48% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the RDBX share is $27.22, that puts it down -176.35 from that peak though still a striking 83.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.61. The company’s market capitalization is $435.17M, and the average trade volume was 21.13 million shares over the past three months.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RDBX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.95.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) trade information

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) registered a -2.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.48% in intraday trading to $9.85 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.13%, and it has moved by 70.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.10%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.75, which implies a decrease of -1213.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.50 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, RDBX is trading at a premium of 89.85% off the target high and 94.92% off the low.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 66.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $80.29 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $103.09 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -131.10% in 2022.

RDBX Dividends

Redbox Entertainment Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX)’s Major holders

Redbox Entertainment Inc. insiders own 16.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.71%, with the float percentage being 127.21%. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.81 million shares (or 22.29% of all shares), a total value of $20.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.19 million shares, is of Omni Partners US LLC’s that is approximately 9.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 1.20% of the stock, which is worth about $1.12 million.