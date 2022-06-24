What Should You Do With Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s traded shares were 1.11 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.96% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the TUYA share is $25.75, that puts it down -946.75 from that peak though still a striking 28.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.75. The company’s market capitalization is $1.36B, and the average trade volume was 1.76 million shares over the past three months.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TUYA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) registered a 6.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.96% in intraday trading to $2.46 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.65%, and it has moved by -0.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.46%.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tuya Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tuya Inc. (TUYA) shares have gone down -59.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.82% against 4.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $56.2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $69.68 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -200.00% in 2022, the next five years will return -1.30% per annum.

TUYA Dividends

Tuya Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s Major holders

Tuya Inc. insiders own 24.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.12%, with the float percentage being 49.37%. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 77 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.25 million shares (or 1.88% of all shares), a total value of $57.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.9 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $43.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tuya Inc. (TUYA) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 2.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.56 million, or about 0.52% of the stock, which is worth about $14.21 million.