Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH)

During the last session, MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH)’s traded shares were 2.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 28.80% or $0.47. The 52-week high for the MDJH share is $7.58, that puts it down -262.68 from that peak though still a striking 37.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.31. The company’s market capitalization is $24.41M, and the average trade volume was 16.69K shares over the past three months.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) trade information

MDJM Ltd (MDJH) registered a 28.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 28.80% in intraday trading to $2.09 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.59%, and it has moved by 32.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.37%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -32.00%. While earnings are projected to return -968.80% in 2022.

MDJH Dividends

MDJM Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH)’s Major holders

MDJM Ltd insiders own 87.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.04%, with the float percentage being 0.33%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 18100.0 shares (or 0.16% of all shares), a total value of $32218.0 in shares.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 4594.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14562.0 market value.