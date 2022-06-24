The Future Belongs To RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s traded shares were 55.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.77, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.23% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the RDHL share is $11.18, that puts it down -1351.95 from that peak though still a striking 19.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.62. The company’s market capitalization is $40.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 568.30K shares over the past three months.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. RDHL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) trade information

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) registered a 0.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.23% in intraday trading to $0.77 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.76%, and it has moved by -24.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.05%. The short interest in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) is 1.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.00, which implies an increase of 93.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, RDHL is trading at a discount of -1328.57% off the target high and -1328.57% off the low.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) shares have gone down -69.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 54.29% against 11.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 54.00% this quarter and then jump 65.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $24.3 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.1 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $20.57 million and $25.02 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.10% and then jump by 4.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.70%. While earnings are projected to return -0.50% in 2022.

RDHL Dividends

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s Major holders

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. insiders own 12.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.21%, with the float percentage being 16.33%. Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 71 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.94 million shares (or 3.67% of all shares), a total value of $4.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.86 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF owns about 0.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.27 million, or about 0.51% of the stock, which is worth about $0.71 million.