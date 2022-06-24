The Future Belongs To Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s traded shares were 1.08 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.15, reflecting an intraday loss of 1.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the GHSI share is $1.98, that puts it down -1220.0 from that peak though still a striking 6.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.14. The company’s market capitalization is $9.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.19 million shares over the past three months.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GHSI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) trade information

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) registered a 1.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.00% in intraday trading to $0.15 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.21%, and it has moved by -2.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.54%. The short interest in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) is 6.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.60, which implies an increase of 75.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.60 and $0.60 respectively. As a result, GHSI is trading at a discount of -300.0% off the target high and -300.0% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.88 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.57 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.30%. While earnings are projected to return -73.70% in 2022.

GHSI Dividends

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 24 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s Major holders

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. insiders own 1.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.32%, with the float percentage being 7.44%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.08 million shares (or 1.75% of all shares), a total value of $0.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.56 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.28 million, or about 0.45% of the stock, which is worth about $0.18 million.