Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Has Been Falling -34.48% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP)’s traded shares were 1.18 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.80% or $1.16. The 52-week high for the LLAP share is $12.69, that puts it down -95.83 from that peak though still a striking 43.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.63. The company’s market capitalization is $874.67M, and the average trade volume was 1.05 million shares over the past three months.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. LLAP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) registered a 21.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.80% in intraday trading to $6.48 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 37.58%, and it has moved by 15.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.85%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.33, which implies an increase of 51.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, LLAP is trading at a discount of -177.78% off the target high and -38.89% off the low.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders

Terran Orbital Corporation insiders own 48.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.68%, with the float percentage being 96.25%. Beach Point Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 22.74 million shares (or 65.91% of all shares), a total value of $156.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.21 million shares, is of Lockheed Martin Corp.’s that is approximately 38.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $90.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Defense and Aerospace and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Defense and Aerospace owns about 0.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.21 million, or about 0.60% of the stock, which is worth about $2.04 million.