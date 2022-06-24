Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) At $13.08 Is Worth A Gamble

During the recent session, Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s traded shares were 1.85 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.47% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the STLA share is $21.99, that puts it down -68.12 from that peak though still a striking 3.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.56. The company’s market capitalization is $40.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.27 million shares over the past three months.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. STLA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) registered a 1.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.47% in intraday trading to $13.08 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.66%, and it has moved by -11.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.19%. The short interest in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) is 14.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.29 day(s) to cover.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Stellantis N.V. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Stellantis N.V. (STLA) shares have gone down -30.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.20% against -4.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -16.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $34.7 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $37 billion by the end of Mar 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $33.63 billion and $20.57 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.20% and then jump by 79.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.74%.

STLA Dividends

Stellantis N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Stellantis N.V. is 1.09, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.46 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders

Stellantis N.V. insiders own 24.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.06%, with the float percentage being 70.42%. Bpifrance SA is the largest shareholder of the company, while 866 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 192.7 million shares (or 6.15% of all shares), a total value of $3.14 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 100.64 million shares, is of Amundi’s that is approximately 3.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.64 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Stellantis N.V. (STLA) shares are Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Capital World Growth and Income Fund owns about 27.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $454.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 26.32 million, or about 0.84% of the stock, which is worth about $507.66 million.