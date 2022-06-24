Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX)’s Stock Is Down -59.37% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the last session, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s traded shares were 39.08 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.80% or $3.36. The 52-week high for the RBLX share is $141.60, that puts it down -310.67 from that peak though still a striking 37.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.65. The company’s market capitalization is $18.79B, and the average trade volume was 28.94 million shares over the past three months.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. RBLX has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) registered a 10.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.80% in intraday trading to $34.48 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.31%, and it has moved by 14.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.37%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.25, which implies an increase of 4.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $61.00 respectively. As a result, RBLX is trading at a discount of -76.91% off the target high and 39.1% off the low.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Roblox Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Roblox Corporation (RBLX) shares have gone down -66.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.22% against 9.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.00% this quarter and then drop -69.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $658.46 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $695.48 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -111.30% in 2022.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Roblox Corporation insiders own 4.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.19%, with the float percentage being 72.56%. Altos Ventures Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 772 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 82.78 million shares (or 15.31% of all shares), a total value of $8.54 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40.56 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 7.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.18 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Roblox Corporation (RBLX) shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port owns about 8.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $882.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.25 million, or about 1.53% of the stock, which is worth about $850.56 million.