Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) Fell -772.09%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)’s traded shares were 4.6 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 32.82% or $0.85. The 52-week high for the RAIN share is $22.22, that puts it down -545.93 from that peak though still a striking 37.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.15. The company’s market capitalization is $87.34M, and the average trade volume was 76.14K shares over the past three months.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. RAIN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.66.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) trade information

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) registered a 32.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 32.82% in intraday trading to $3.44 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 40.41%, and it has moved by 32.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.70%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.29, which implies an increase of 78.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, RAIN is trading at a discount of -772.09% off the target high and 12.79% off the low.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rain Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) shares have gone down -73.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.53% against 11.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -69.20% this quarter and then jump 7.10% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -226.20% in 2022.

RAIN Dividends

Rain Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)’s Major holders

Rain Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 20.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.75%, with the float percentage being 110.77%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 78 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.96 million shares (or 15.73% of all shares), a total value of $38.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.48 million shares, is of Perceptive Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 13.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $31.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 0.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.32 million, or about 1.71% of the stock, which is worth about $4.14 million.