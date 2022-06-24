Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MITQ) Investing Potential Is $1.26

During the recent session, Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ)’s traded shares were 15.95 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.68% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the MITQ share is $27.31, that puts it down -2067.46 from that peak though still a striking 34.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.82. The company’s market capitalization is $11.93M, and the average trade volume was 1.97 million shares over the past three months.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ) trade information

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) registered a 16.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.68% in intraday trading to $1.26 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -8.47% in 30 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While earnings are projected to return -9.50% in 2022.

MITQ Dividends

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ)’s Major holders

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. insiders own 29.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.18%, with the float percentage being 4.51%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 64553.0 shares (or 0.61% of all shares), a total value of $0.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 42184.0 shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $88586.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 40290.0, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $84609.0.