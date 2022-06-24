Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MIR) Stock Dropped -13.58% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the recent session, Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR)’s traded shares were 0.59 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.46% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the MIR share is $11.95, that puts it down -87.01 from that peak though still a striking 11.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.66. The company’s market capitalization is $1.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.37 million shares over the past three months.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) trade information

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) registered a -1.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.46% in intraday trading to $6.39 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.02%, and it has moved by -13.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.55%. The short interest in Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) is 5.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.68 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $181.12 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $162.71 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 19.20% in 2022.

MIR Dividends

Mirion Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR)’s Major holders

Mirion Technologies Inc. insiders own 12.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.35%, with the float percentage being 92.29%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 127 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 53.18 million shares (or 26.65% of all shares), a total value of $429.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.09 million shares, is of Alyeska Investment Group, L.p.’s that is approximately 7.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $113.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) shares are BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that BlackRock Global Allocation Fund owns about 2.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.41 million, or about 1.21% of the stock, which is worth about $19.42 million.