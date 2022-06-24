JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s traded shares were 2.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.80% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the JBLU share is $17.46, that puts it down -106.38 from that peak though still a striking 5.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.99. The company’s market capitalization is $2.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.31 million shares over the past three months.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) registered a 3.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.80% in intraday trading to $8.46 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.56%, and it has moved by -20.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.94%. The short interest in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) is 14.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.43 day(s) to cover.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that JetBlue Airways Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) shares have gone down -43.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 80.08% against 27.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 83.10% this quarter and then jump 200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.42 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.47 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.5 billion and $1.93 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 61.30% and then jump by 28.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.80%. While earnings are projected to return 88.30% in 2022.

JBLU Dividends

JetBlue Airways Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 25 and July 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

JetBlue Airways Corporation insiders own 0.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.72%, with the float percentage being 80.18%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 504 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 38.58 million shares (or 12.03% of all shares), a total value of $576.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29.28 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $437.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $137.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.12 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $97.97 million.