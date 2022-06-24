Is Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) Hit More of the Losses Given A -709.3% Dip From High?

During the last session, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX)’s traded shares were 7.02 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.64% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the TIRX share is $6.96, that puts it down -709.3 from that peak though still a striking 29.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s average trade volume was 101.51K shares over the past three months.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) trade information

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) registered a 18.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.64% in intraday trading to $0.86 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.37%, and it has moved by 24.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.07%.

TIRX Dividends

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX)’s Major holders

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd insiders own 33.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.48%, with the float percentage being 12.71%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 52284.0 shares (or 0.45% of all shares), a total value of $87314.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 52284.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $87314.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 1504.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1787.0 market value.