Is SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) Still A Buy After plugging 22.08% Last Week?

During the last session, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s traded shares were 1.26 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.43% or $1.99. The 52-week high for the SWTX share is $89.75, that puts it down -250.59 from that peak though still a striking 46.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.60. The company’s market capitalization is $1.19B, and the average trade volume was 1.15 million shares over the past three months.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SWTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.26.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) trade information

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) registered a 8.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.43% in intraday trading to $25.60 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.08%, and it has moved by -32.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.19%.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) shares have gone down -62.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -40.39% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -29.90% this quarter and then drop -46.40% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -240.70% in 2022.

SWTX Dividends

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s Major holders

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 9.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.38%, with the float percentage being 108.46%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 231 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.03 million shares (or 12.20% of all shares), a total value of $373.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.85 million shares, is of Perceptive Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 9.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $300.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $87.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.91 million, or about 1.84% of the stock, which is worth about $56.41 million.