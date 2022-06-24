Is Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s traded shares were 8.57 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.44% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the SIDU share is $29.70, that puts it down -590.7 from that peak though still a striking 70.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.26. The company’s market capitalization is $89.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 24.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.49 million shares over the past three months.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) trade information

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) registered a -4.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.44% in intraday trading to $4.30 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.12%, and it has moved by 179.22% in 30 days. The short interest in Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) is 91760.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.61 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 20.00% in 2022.

SIDU Dividends

Sidus Space Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s Major holders

Sidus Space Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.46%, with the float percentage being 1.46%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 53950.0 shares (or 0.33% of all shares), a total value of $0.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33164.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.35 million.