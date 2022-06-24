Is Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the recent session, Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)’s traded shares were 2.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.61% or $1.13. The 52-week high for the PARA share is $47.46, that puts it down -85.03 from that peak though still a striking 7.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.69. The company’s market capitalization is $15.81B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.57 million shares over the past three months.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) trade information

Paramount Global (PARA) registered a 4.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.61% in intraday trading to $25.65 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.41%, and it has moved by -25.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.40%. The short interest in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) is 58.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.56 day(s) to cover.

Paramount Global (PARA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Paramount Global has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Paramount Global (PARA) shares have gone down -16.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -24.43% against 27.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -43.30% this quarter and then drop -11.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.35 billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.27 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.56 billion and $6.61 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.00% and then jump by 9.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.80%. While earnings are projected to return 77.50% in 2022, the next five years will return -6.37% per annum.

PARA Dividends

Paramount Global is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Paramount Global is 0.96, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.92 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)’s Major holders

Paramount Global insiders own 5.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.00%, with the float percentage being 75.04%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,254 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 65.33 million shares (or 10.74% of all shares), a total value of $1.97 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45.27 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.71 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Paramount Global (PARA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 16.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $503.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.08 million, or about 2.15% of the stock, which is worth about $394.73 million.