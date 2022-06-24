Is Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -94.73% YTD?

During the last session, Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST)’s traded shares were 1.72 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.97% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the OST share is $47.79, that puts it down -2186.6 from that peak though still a striking 20.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.66. The company’s market capitalization is $27.34M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.86 million shares over the past three months.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) trade information

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) registered a 12.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.97% in intraday trading to $2.09 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.21%, and it has moved by 0.97% in 30 days. The short interest in Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While earnings are projected to return 14.20% in 2022.

OST Dividends

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST)’s Major holders

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. insiders own 48.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.00%, with the float percentage being 0.00%.