Is Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) On Track To Post A -570.39% Or More Growth?

During the last session, Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD)’s traded shares were 58.29 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -17.89% or -$0.39. The 52-week high for the BOXD share is $17.05, that puts it down -852.51 from that peak though still a striking 29.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.27. The company’s market capitalization is $127.23M, and the average trade volume was 2.73 million shares over the past three months.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BOXD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.41.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) trade information

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) registered a -17.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -17.89% in intraday trading to $1.79 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.60%, and it has moved by -80.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.88%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.50, which implies an increase of 84.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, BOXD is trading at a discount of -570.39% off the target high and -514.53% off the low.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $46.19 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $49.49 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -101.00% in 2022.

BOXD Dividends

Boxed Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD)’s Major holders

Boxed Inc. insiders own 27.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.55%, with the float percentage being 52.09%. Atalaya Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.87 million shares (or 8.53% of all shares), a total value of $80.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.02 million shares, is of Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 5.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $40.81 million.

Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF owns about 4973.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45851.0 market value.