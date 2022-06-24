Is AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s traded shares were 1.26 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.44% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the AGRI share is $8.45, that puts it down -207.27 from that peak though still a striking 59.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $42.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.92 million shares over the past three months.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AGRI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) registered a 10.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.44% in intraday trading to $2.75 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.11%, and it has moved by -10.13% in 30 days. The short interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) is 56650.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 45.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, AGRI is trading at a discount of -81.82% off the target high and -81.82% off the low.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) shares have gone up 30.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 68.92% against 11.70.

While earnings are projected to return -130.20% in 2022.

AGRI Dividends

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s Major holders

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. insiders own 19.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.80%, with the float percentage being 5.95%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 21866.0 shares (or 0.14% of all shares), a total value of $45481.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19538.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Investments, LP’s that is approximately 0.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $40639.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 17646.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26116.0 market value.