IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Is Likely To Grow By 28.57% Or More

During the last session, IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s traded shares were 1.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.49% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the IRNT share is $47.50, that puts it down -1510.17 from that peak though still a striking 31.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.03. The company’s market capitalization is $265.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.37 million shares over the past three months.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. IRNT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) trade information

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) registered a 10.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.49% in intraday trading to $2.95 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.70%, and it has moved by 5.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.41%. The short interest in IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) is 2.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.13, which implies an increase of 28.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.25 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, IRNT is trading at a discount of -103.39% off the target high and 23.73% off the low.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that IronNet Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IronNet Inc. (IRNT) shares have gone down -34.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.99% against 0.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.02 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.73 million by the end of Jul 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.08 million and $6.08 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.50% and then jump by 27.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -362.70% in 2022.

IRNT Dividends

IronNet Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s Major holders

IronNet Inc. insiders own 29.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.76%, with the float percentage being 33.81%. KPCB DGF II Associates, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.0 million shares (or 5.98% of all shares), a total value of $25.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.83 million shares, is of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited’s that is approximately 2.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IronNet Inc. (IRNT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.38 million, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $1.59 million.