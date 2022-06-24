Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC)

During the recent session, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s traded shares were 2.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.06% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the AGNC share is $17.33, that puts it down -52.02 from that peak though still a striking 12.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.99. The company’s market capitalization is $5.63B, and the average trade volume was 14.00 million shares over the past three months.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) trade information

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) registered a 2.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.06% in intraday trading to $11.40 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.69%, and it has moved by -6.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.56%.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AGNC Investment Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) shares have gone down -26.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.52% against -6.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -22.40% this quarter and then drop -28.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $296.57 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $273.57 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.30%. While earnings are projected to return 286.60% in 2022, the next five years will return -1.81% per annum.

AGNC Dividends

AGNC Investment Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for AGNC Investment Corp. is 1.44, with the dividend yield indicating at 12.89 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 11.28%.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s Major holders

AGNC Investment Corp. insiders own 0.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.86%, with the float percentage being 50.08%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 657 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 47.42 million shares (or 9.06% of all shares), a total value of $713.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 39.55 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $518.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 14.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $224.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.26 million, or about 2.53% of the stock, which is worth about $199.47 million.