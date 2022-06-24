Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Up 144.64% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO)’s traded shares were 0.56 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.84% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the INDO share is $86.99, that puts it down -1099.86 from that peak though still a striking 64.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.61. The company’s market capitalization is $54.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.86 million shares over the past three months.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) trade information

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) registered a 5.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.84% in intraday trading to $7.25 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.51%, and it has moved by -54.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.10%. The short interest in Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) is 0.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.18 day(s) to cover.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -52.60% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 12.80% in 2022.

INDO Dividends

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO)’s Major holders

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited insiders own 77.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.64%, with the float percentage being 25.18%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.29 million shares (or 3.82% of all shares), a total value of $6.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36080.0 shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.82 million.