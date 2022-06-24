Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Drops -1879.59% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s traded shares were 25.44 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.87% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the IMPP share is $9.70, that puts it down -1879.59 from that peak though still a striking 22.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $70.11M, and the average trade volume was 49.50 million shares over the past three months.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) registered a -3.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.87% in intraday trading to $0.49 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.58%, and it has moved by 16.09% in 30 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While earnings are projected to return -823.20% in 2022.

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

Imperial Petroleum Inc. insiders own 1.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.63%, with the float percentage being 3.69%. Glendon Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.8 million shares (or 1.14% of all shares), a total value of $1.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.44 million shares, is of MSD Partners, L.P.’s that is approximately 0.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) shares are Royce Micro Cap Trust and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Royce Micro Cap Trust owns about 28708.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $61435.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4896.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $11603.0.