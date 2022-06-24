If All Goes Well, The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) Could Shrink By -25.75% Or More

During the recent session, The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)’s traded shares were 1.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $38.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.86% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the KHC share is $44.87, that puts it down -17.55 from that peak though still a striking 14.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.78. The company’s market capitalization is $46.91B, and the average trade volume was 8.32 million shares over the past three months.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. KHC has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.68.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) trade information

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) registered a 0.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.86% in intraday trading to $38.17 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.62%, and it has moved by -2.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.71%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.00, which implies an increase of 11.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.00 and $48.00 respectively. As a result, KHC is trading at a discount of -25.75% off the target high and 10.92% off the low.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Kraft Heinz Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) shares have gone up 8.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.19% against 3.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.80% this quarter and then drop -3.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.4 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.22 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.80%. While earnings are projected to return 180.70% in 2022, the next five years will return -1.55% per annum.

KHC Dividends

The Kraft Heinz Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Kraft Heinz Company is 1.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.23 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.71%.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)’s Major holders

The Kraft Heinz Company insiders own 1.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.19%, with the float percentage being 80.57%. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,470 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 325.63 million shares (or 26.61% of all shares), a total value of $11.69 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 55.89 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.01 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) shares are Income Fund of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Income Fund of America Inc owns about 20.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $747.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.15 million, or about 1.56% of the stock, which is worth about $687.6 million.