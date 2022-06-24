Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN): Is It Possible To Be Down -34.41% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s traded shares were 1.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.17% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the HGEN share is $18.80, that puts it down -670.49 from that peak though still a striking 31.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.67. The company’s market capitalization is $163.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.27 million shares over the past three months.

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) trade information

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) registered a -3.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.17% in intraday trading to $2.44 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.49%, and it has moved by 14.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.56%. The short interest in Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) is 6.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.77 day(s) to cover.

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Humanigen Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) shares have gone down -35.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 82.67% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 69.20% this quarter and then jump 73.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,848.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.01 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $37.21 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.04 million and $1.04 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.50% and then jump by 3,491.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.90%. While earnings are projected to return -66.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.50% per annum.

HGEN Dividends

Humanigen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s Major holders

Humanigen Inc. insiders own 20.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.23%, with the float percentage being 54.15%. Valiant Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 138 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.89 million shares (or 3.27% of all shares), a total value of $25.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.5 million shares, is of Murchinson Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $16.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.25 million, or about 0.59% of the stock, which is worth about $3.23 million.