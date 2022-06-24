How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Given A -576.44% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s traded shares were 0.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.32% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the YPF share is $5.86, that puts it down -77.04 from that peak though still a striking 4.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.15. The company’s market capitalization is $2.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.01 million shares over the past three months.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.80. YPF has a Sell rating from 7 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.39.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) trade information

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) registered a 2.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.32% in intraday trading to $3.31 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.87%, and it has moved by -28.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.04%. The short interest in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) is 9.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.73, which implies an increase of 50.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $22.39 respectively. As a result, YPF is trading at a discount of -576.44% off the target high and 9.37% off the low.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that YPF Sociedad Anonima has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) shares have gone down -15.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,730.00% against -4.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 750.00% this quarter and then jump 150.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.92 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4 billion by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.65 billion and $3.35 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 48.20% and then jump by 19.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.00%. While earnings are projected to return 100.40% in 2022, the next five years will return -6.39% per annum.

YPF Dividends

YPF Sociedad Anonima is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s Major holders

YPF Sociedad Anonima insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.16%, with the float percentage being 50.16%. Marshall Wace LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 134 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.92 million shares (or 1.76% of all shares), a total value of $26.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.92 million shares, is of Marshall Wace LLP’s that is approximately 1.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $26.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) shares are Hartford International Value Fund and Hartford International Value Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Hartford International Value Fund owns about 0.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.54 million, or about 0.14% of the stock, which is worth about $2.32 million.