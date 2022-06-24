Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI)’s -3.39% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s traded shares were 2.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.73% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the GFI share is $17.20, that puts it down -82.01 from that peak though still a striking 17.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.75. The company’s market capitalization is $7.74B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.81 million shares over the past three months.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. GFI has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) registered a 3.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.73% in intraday trading to $9.45 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.39%, and it has moved by -22.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.44%. The short interest in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) is 11.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.36 day(s) to cover.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gold Fields Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gold Fields Limited (GFI) shares have gone down -13.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.33% against 11.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.40%. While earnings are projected to return 8.70% in 2022.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Gold Fields Limited is 0.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.51 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

Gold Fields Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.14%, with the float percentage being 28.14%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 330 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 47.43 million shares (or 5.32% of all shares), a total value of $733.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.59 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $395.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gold Fields Limited (GFI) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 41.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $385.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.87 million, or about 0.88% of the stock, which is worth about $121.68 million.