Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Is Decrease -57.00%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s traded shares were 5.95 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.80% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the YMM share is $21.50, that puts it down -138.1 from that peak though still a striking 54.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.12. The company’s market capitalization is $9.17B, and the average trade volume was 7.98 million shares over the past three months.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. YMM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) registered a 1.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.80% in intraday trading to $9.03 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.31%, and it has moved by 62.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.00%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $98.91, which implies an increase of 90.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $86.88 and $127.52 respectively. As a result, YMM is trading at a discount of -1312.18% off the target high and -862.13% off the low.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $167.46 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $203.23 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -87.70% in 2022.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.84%, with the float percentage being 35.84%. All-Stars Investment Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 137 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 48.99 million shares (or 5.25% of all shares), a total value of $410.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49.09 million shares, is of All-Stars Investment Ltd.’s that is approximately 4.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $327.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 23.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $192.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23.0 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $192.49 million.