Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) Are Up 78.02%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s traded shares were 209.78 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 263.03% or $1.98. The 52-week high for the BHAT share is $10.40, that puts it down -280.95 from that peak though still a striking 78.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.60. The company’s market capitalization is $16.95M, and the average trade volume was 266.41K shares over the past three months.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) trade information

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) registered a 263.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 263.03% in intraday trading to $2.73 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 105.26%, and it has moved by 40.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.03%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.70%. While earnings are projected to return -682.70% in 2022.

BHAT Dividends

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 27 and January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Major holders

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. insiders own 33.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.02%, with the float percentage being 9.00%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.45 million shares (or 0.84% of all shares), a total value of $0.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 93142.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $40293.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 13117.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4066.0 market value.