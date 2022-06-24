For Risk-Tolerant Investors, CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the recent session, CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)’s traded shares were 0.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -25.91% or -$1.86. The 52-week high for the CAMP share is $14.41, that puts it down -170.86 from that peak though still a striking 11.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.70. The company’s market capitalization is $245.20M, and the average trade volume was 278.14K shares over the past three months.

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. CAMP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) trade information

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) registered a -25.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -25.91% in intraday trading to $5.32 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.81%, and it has moved by 11.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.82%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.03, which implies an increase of 46.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.70 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, CAMP is trading at a discount of -144.36% off the target high and -7.14% off the low.

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CalAmp Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) shares have gone down -27.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.00% against 2.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -137.50% this quarter and then drop -87.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $69.43 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $73.03 million by the end of Aug 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -32.00%. While earnings are projected to return -43.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

CAMP Dividends

CalAmp Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)’s Major holders

CalAmp Corp. insiders own 3.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.16%, with the float percentage being 88.09%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 177 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.53 million shares (or 15.34% of all shares), a total value of $40.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.57 million shares, is of Trigran Investments Inc’s that is approximately 9.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $26.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Royce Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.04 million, or about 2.88% of the stock, which is worth about $7.32 million.