Following Its 52-Week Low, Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST)’S Share Price Rose 34.36% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -74.40%

During the last session, Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s traded shares were 4.69 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.46% or $2.69. The 52-week high for the UPST share is $401.49, that puts it down -936.37 from that peak though still a striking 34.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.43. The company’s market capitalization is $3.00B, and the average trade volume was 11.25 million shares over the past three months.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. UPST has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.33.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) trade information

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) registered a 7.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.46% in intraday trading to $38.74 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.72%, and it has moved by -7.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.04%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $49.92, which implies an increase of 22.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $88.00 respectively. As a result, UPST is trading at a discount of -127.16% off the target high and 61.28% off the low.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Upstart Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) shares have gone down -74.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -24.47% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -46.80% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $298.04 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $305.36 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -19.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.15% per annum.

UPST Dividends

Upstart Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 15 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Major holders

Upstart Holdings Inc. insiders own 13.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.20%, with the float percentage being 59.12%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 645 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.98 million shares (or 5.88% of all shares), a total value of $753.71 million in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $246.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.45 million, or about 1.70% of the stock, which is worth about $218.66 million.