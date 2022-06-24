Following Its 52-Week Low, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA)’S Share Price Rose 26.85% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 16.45%

During the recent session, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s traded shares were 0.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.19% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the RADA share is $16.70, that puts it down -48.97 from that peak though still a striking 26.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.20. The company’s market capitalization is $551.90M, and the average trade volume was 641.23K shares over the past three months.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. RADA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) trade information

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) registered a 2.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.19% in intraday trading to $11.21 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.17%, and it has moved by -6.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.66%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.75, which implies an increase of 28.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, RADA is trading at a discount of -51.65% off the target high and -15.97% off the low.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) shares have gone up 21.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.00% against 11.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -30.00% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $36.08 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $38.73 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.90%. While earnings are projected to return 295.60% in 2022.

RADA Dividends

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s Major holders

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. insiders own 6.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.57%, with the float percentage being 70.25%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 110 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.32 million shares (or 10.09% of all shares), a total value of $31.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.96 million shares, is of Franklin Resources, Inc.’s that is approximately 9.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $27.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) shares are John Hancock Fds II-Small Cap Growth Fund and Templeton Institutional Funds, Inc-Foreign Smaller Companies Ser. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that John Hancock Fds II-Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 0.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.64 million, or about 1.93% of the stock, which is worth about $5.99 million.