Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) Shares Have Been Down About -61.72% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the last session, Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s traded shares were 2.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.87% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the EPZM share is $9.86, that puts it down -927.08 from that peak though still a striking 57.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.41. The company’s market capitalization is $149.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.27 million shares over the past three months.

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) trade information

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) registered a 10.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.87% in intraday trading to $0.96 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 41.63%, and it has moved by 97.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.41%. The short interest in Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) is 9.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.12, which implies an increase of 81.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.60 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, EPZM is trading at a discount of -733.33% off the target high and 37.5% off the low.

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Epizyme Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) shares have gone down -69.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.67% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 54.00% this quarter and then jump 56.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.75 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.33 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.90%. While earnings are projected to return -6.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 38.00% per annum.

EPZM Dividends

Epizyme Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s Major holders

Epizyme Inc. insiders own 0.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.57%, with the float percentage being 78.99%. RP Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 180 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 31.83 million shares (or 19.31% of all shares), a total value of $36.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.52 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 9.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $17.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund owns about 9.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.82 million, or about 2.92% of the stock, which is worth about $5.93 million.