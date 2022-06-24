Does Under Armour Inc.’s (NYSE:UAA) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s traded shares were 1.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.01% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the UAA share is $27.28, that puts it down -188.68 from that peak though still a striking 7.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.73. The company’s market capitalization is $4.03B, and the average trade volume was 8.49 million shares over the past three months.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) trade information

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) registered a 4.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.01% in intraday trading to $9.45 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.92%, and it has moved by -6.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.84%.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -79.20% this quarter and then drop -12.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.35 billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.63 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.50%. While earnings are projected to return 161.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 11.86% per annum.

UAA Dividends

Under Armour Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s Major holders

Under Armour Inc. insiders own 0.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.46%, with the float percentage being 92.71%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 640 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 19.89 million shares (or 10.54% of all shares), a total value of $421.57 million in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Under Armour Inc. (UAA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $107.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.56 million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $96.54 million.