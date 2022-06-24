Does General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Still Look Attractive After A -3.48% Selloff Last Week?

During the recent session, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s traded shares were 4.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $34.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.11% or $1.68. The 52-week high for the GM share is $67.21, that puts it down -93.86 from that peak though still a striking 11.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.65. The company’s market capitalization is $47.41B, and the average trade volume was 17.30 million shares over the past three months.

General Motors Company (GM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. GM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.65.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) trade information

General Motors Company (GM) registered a 5.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.11% in intraday trading to $34.67 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.48%, and it has moved by -8.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.13%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $57.64, which implies an increase of 39.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33.00 and $95.00 respectively. As a result, GM is trading at a discount of -174.01% off the target high and 4.82% off the low.

General Motors Company (GM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that General Motors Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. General Motors Company (GM) shares have gone down -39.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.55% against 8.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.20% this quarter and then jump 11.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $37.16 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $38.75 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $34.17 billion and $26.78 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.70% and then jump by 44.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.20%. While earnings are projected to return 54.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 2.90% per annum.

GM Dividends

General Motors Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s Major holders

General Motors Company insiders own 4.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.57%, with the float percentage being 88.96%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,812 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 121.87 million shares (or 8.36% of all shares), a total value of $5.33 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 102.72 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.02 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of General Motors Company (GM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 37.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.18 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 35.59 million, or about 2.44% of the stock, which is worth about $1.88 billion.