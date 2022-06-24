Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) After A 28.97% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s traded shares were 2.84 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 32.18% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the MKD share is $15.75, that puts it down -2182.61 from that peak though still a striking 27.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $6.46M, and the average trade volume was 885.33K shares over the past three months.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) trade information

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) registered a 32.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 32.18% in intraday trading to $0.69 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 28.97%, and it has moved by -21.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.04%.

While earnings are projected to return -51.20% in 2022.

MKD Dividends

Molecular Data Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s Major holders

Molecular Data Inc. insiders own 10.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.80%, with the float percentage being 2.00%. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.6 million shares (or 0.97% of all shares), a total value of $0.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.11 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.24 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 0.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $51165.0 market value.