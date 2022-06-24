CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) Rose 6.74% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -32.98%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the recent session, CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI)’s traded shares were 3.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.62% or $0.64. The 52-week high for the CNHI share is $17.21, that puts it down -43.18 from that peak though still a striking 6.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.21. The company’s market capitalization is $15.60B, and the average trade volume was 4.45 million shares over the past three months.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. CNHI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.34.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) trade information

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) registered a 5.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.62% in intraday trading to $12.02 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.46%, and it has moved by -21.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.32%.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CNH Industrial N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) shares have gone down -27.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 0.74% against -4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.60% this quarter and then drop -9.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -36.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.05 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.84 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.5 billion and $7.01 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -22.30% and then drop by -31.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 53.70%. While earnings are projected to return 448.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.20% per annum.

CNHI Dividends

CNH Industrial N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for CNH Industrial N.V. is 0.30, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.65 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI)’s Major holders

CNH Industrial N.V. insiders own 27.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.00%, with the float percentage being 71.29%. Harris Associates L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 666 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 97.91 million shares (or 7.22% of all shares), a total value of $1.9 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.61 million shares, is of Amundi’s that is approximately 2.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $750.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) shares are Oakmark International Fund and Artisan International Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Oakmark International Fund owns about 36.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $709.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.3 million, or about 1.20% of the stock, which is worth about $316.7 million.