Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s traded shares were 1.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.38% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the CRGE share is $8.46, that puts it down -48.94 from that peak though still a striking 55.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.51. The company’s market capitalization is $861.31M, and the average trade volume was 1.19 million shares over the past three months.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) trade information

Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) registered a -4.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.38% in intraday trading to $5.68 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.03%, and it has moved by 75.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 49.47%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 29.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, CRGE is trading at a discount of -40.85% off the target high and -40.85% off the low.

CRGE Dividends

Charge Enterprises Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s Major holders

Charge Enterprises Inc. insiders own 57.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.45%, with the float percentage being 3.39%. FNY Investment Advisers, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 40000.0 shares (or 0.02% of all shares), a total value of $0.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15000.0 shares, is of Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC.’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $52800.0.