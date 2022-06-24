Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) Given A -776.29% drop From High?

During the recent session, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA)’s traded shares were 0.58 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.31% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the KTTA share is $8.50, that puts it down -776.29 from that peak though still a striking 16.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.81. The company’s market capitalization is $23.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 176.27K shares over the past three months.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) trade information

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) registered a -1.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.31% in intraday trading to $0.97 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.99%, and it has moved by 9.60% in 30 days. The short interest in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) is 93700.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.79 day(s) to cover.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16,566.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $500k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $800k by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 81.00% in 2022.

KTTA Dividends

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA)’s Major holders

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. insiders own 10.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.37%, with the float percentage being 11.58%. K2 Principal Fund, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.55 million shares (or 2.36% of all shares), a total value of $0.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 72937.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $94818.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 53683.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69787.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18033.0, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $21639.0.