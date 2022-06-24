Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX: CANF): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF)’s traded shares were 0.66 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.65% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the CANF share is $2.60, that puts it down -179.57 from that peak though still a striking 16.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.78. The company’s market capitalization is $17.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 131.61K shares over the past three months.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CANF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) trade information

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) registered a 4.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.65% in intraday trading to $0.93 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.96%, and it has moved by 0.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.54%. The short interest in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) is 0.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.06, which implies an increase of 84.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $8.25 respectively. As a result, CANF is trading at a discount of -787.1% off the target high and -437.63% off the low.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) shares have gone down -39.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.24% against 11.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $200k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $200k by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $150k and $148k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 33.30% and then jump by 35.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 46.70% in 2022.

CANF Dividends

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF)’s Major holders

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.40%, with the float percentage being 1.40%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.3 million shares (or 1.12% of all shares), a total value of $0.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30000.0 shares, is of Fifth Third Bancorp’s that is approximately 0.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $37200.0.