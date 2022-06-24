Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC)’s traded shares were 1.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.09% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the BYFC share is $4.28, that puts it down -289.09 from that peak though still a striking -10.0% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.21. The company’s market capitalization is $51.55M, and the average trade volume was 289.45K shares over the past three months.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) trade information

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) registered a -9.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.09% in intraday trading to $1.10 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -26.17%, and it has moved by -28.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.53%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 92.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, BYFC is trading at a discount of -1263.64% off the target high and -1263.64% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.70%. While earnings are projected to return -184.90% in 2022.

BYFC Dividends

Broadway Financial Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC)’s Major holders

Broadway Financial Corporation insiders own 30.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.46%, with the float percentage being 36.73%. EJF Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.92 million shares (or 8.56% of all shares), a total value of $9.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.26 million shares, is of Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco, Llc’s that is approximately 4.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.24 million, or about 0.52% of the stock, which is worth about $0.55 million.