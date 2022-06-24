Boom Or Bust: Where Does Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)’s traded shares were 1.12 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.15% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the NRDY share is $13.49, that puts it down -394.14 from that peak though still a striking 41.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.59. The company’s market capitalization is $406.88M, and the average trade volume was 939.28K shares over the past three months.

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NRDY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) trade information

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) registered a -2.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.15% in intraday trading to $2.73 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.51%, and it has moved by 30.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.75%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.11, which implies an increase of 46.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, NRDY is trading at a discount of -156.41% off the target high and -9.89% off the low.

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nerdy Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) shares have gone down -44.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2,340.00% against -3.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $46.74 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $45.86 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $33 million and $33 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 41.60% and then jump by 39.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 91.90% in 2022.

NRDY Dividends

Nerdy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)’s Major holders

Nerdy Inc. insiders own 25.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.15%, with the float percentage being 136.37%. Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 90 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 20.03 million shares (or 23.87% of all shares), a total value of $90.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.22 million shares, is of Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc.’s that is approximately 15.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $132.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 4.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.72 million, or about 2.05% of the stock, which is worth about $7.72 million.