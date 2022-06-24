Boom Or Bust: Where Does FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)’s traded shares were 3.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $246.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.07% or $18.41. The 52-week high for the FDX share is $304.59, that puts it down -23.55 from that peak though still a striking 21.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $192.82. The company’s market capitalization is $57.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.52 million shares over the past three months.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. FDX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $5.2.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) trade information

FedEx Corporation (FDX) registered a 8.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.07% in intraday trading to $246.54 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.00%, and it has moved by 11.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.28%. The short interest in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) is 4.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $290.47, which implies an increase of 15.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $230.00 and $342.00 respectively. As a result, FDX is trading at a discount of -38.72% off the target high and 6.71% off the low.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that FedEx Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. FedEx Corporation (FDX) shares have gone down -9.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 9.51% against 12.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.00% this quarter and then jump 9.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.62 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $24.71 billion by the end of Nov 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.10%. While earnings are projected to return 276.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.36% per annum.

FDX Dividends

FedEx Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between September 19 and September 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for FedEx Corporation is 4.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.02 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)’s Major holders

FedEx Corporation insiders own 7.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.08%, with the float percentage being 79.20%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,055 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 18.78 million shares (or 7.25% of all shares), a total value of $4.35 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.33 million shares, is of Dodge & Cox Inc’s that is approximately 6.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.01 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FedEx Corporation (FDX) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 10.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.52 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.66 million, or about 3.34% of the stock, which is worth about $2.0 billion.