Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) Received An -72.69% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s traded shares were 18.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 58.11% or $0.43. The 52-week high for the BNTC share is $4.78, that puts it down -308.55 from that peak though still a striking 36.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.74. The company’s market capitalization is $5.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17690.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 21.76K shares over the past three months.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BNTC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) trade information

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) registered a 58.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 58.11% in intraday trading to $1.17 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.95%, and it has moved by -26.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.71%. The short interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) is 7970.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.32 day(s) to cover.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Benitec Biopharma Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) shares have gone down -72.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 99.71% against 0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 89.80% this quarter and then jump 88.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 69.50% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 60.10% in 2022.

BNTC Dividends

Benitec Biopharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between September 19 and September 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s Major holders

Benitec Biopharma Inc. insiders own 9.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.70%, with the float percentage being 27.43%. Suvretta Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.77 million shares (or 9.41% of all shares), a total value of $1.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.49 million shares, is of SilverArc Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 6.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 74773.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 30435.0, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $45652.0.