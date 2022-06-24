As The Stock Falls By -64.62% Year-To-Date, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the last session, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s traded shares were 29.19 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 18.07% or $0.45. The 52-week high for the DNA share is $15.86, that puts it down -439.46 from that peak though still a striking 28.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.09. The company’s market capitalization is $4.28B, and the average trade volume was 24.61 million shares over the past three months.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. DNA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) registered a 18.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.07% in intraday trading to $2.94 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.51%, and it has moved by 9.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.33%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.41, which implies an increase of 60.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, DNA is trading at a discount of -308.16% off the target high and -2.04% off the low.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) shares have gone down -74.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.00% against 1.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $105.68 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $91.79 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 90.80% in 2022.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. insiders own 9.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.53%, with the float percentage being 83.37%. Viking Global Investors, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 220 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 311.97 million shares (or 28.55% of all shares), a total value of $2.59 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 167.75 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 15.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $676.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 35.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $158.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.37 million, or about 1.68% of the stock, which is worth about $82.67 million.