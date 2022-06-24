AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC):The Stock Was Up 85.19 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC)’s traded shares were 2.1 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -19.78% or -$2.93. The 52-week high for the AERC share is $117.35, that puts it down -887.79 from that peak though still a striking 85.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.76. The company’s market capitalization is $159.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 24.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.13 million shares over the past three months.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AERC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) trade information

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) registered a -19.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -19.78% in intraday trading to $11.88 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -36.98%, and it has moved by 465.71% in 30 days. The short interest in AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) is 0.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies a decrease of -69.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, AERC is trading at a premium of 41.08% off the target high and 41.08% off the low.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2,331.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.5 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -153.80% in 2022.

AERC Dividends

AeroClean Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC)’s Major holders

AeroClean Technologies Inc. insiders own 70.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.17%, with the float percentage being 0.58%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5412.0 shares (or 0.04% of all shares), a total value of $19483.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3060.0 shares, is of Advisor Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $11016.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 7134.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31532.0 market value.