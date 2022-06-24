A Stock You Ought To Watch Is New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ)

During the recent session, New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)’s traded shares were 2.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.71. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.33% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the NRZ share is $11.81, that puts it down -20.88 from that peak though still a striking 16.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.18. The company’s market capitalization is $4.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.62 million shares over the past three months.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. NRZ has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.37.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) trade information

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) registered a 4.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.33% in intraday trading to $9.77 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.63%, and it has moved by -13.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.11%. The short interest in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) is 10.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.68, which implies an increase of 22.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $14.25 respectively. As a result, NRZ is trading at a discount of -45.85% off the target high and -2.35% off the low.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that New Residential Investment Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) shares have gone down -13.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.24% against -6.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.40% this quarter and then drop -15.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $240.35 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $250.67 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $253.68 million and $190.63 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.30% and then jump by 31.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.50%. While earnings are projected to return 142.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 14.14% per annum.

NRZ Dividends

New Residential Investment Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for New Residential Investment Corp. is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 10.68 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)’s Major holders

New Residential Investment Corp. insiders own 0.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.04%, with the float percentage being 48.27%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 495 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 41.98 million shares (or 8.99% of all shares), a total value of $449.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.36 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $278.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 13.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $141.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.74 million, or about 2.52% of the stock, which is worth about $125.77 million.