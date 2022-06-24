A Quick Glance At Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) Stock: It Is up 29.07% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -40.69 Percent

During the last session, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY)’s traded shares were 2.19 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.70% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the RKLY share is $16.99, that puts it down -558.53 from that peak though still a striking 29.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.83. The company’s market capitalization is $329.78M, and the average trade volume was 810.52K shares over the past three months.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) trade information

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) registered a 15.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.70% in intraday trading to $2.58 this Thursday, 06/23/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.27%, and it has moved by -9.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.35%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) shares have gone down -51.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.25% against 15.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 192.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.65 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.35 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.19 million and $2.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 66.30% and then jump by 188.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -161.80% in 2022.

RKLY Dividends

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY)’s Major holders

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited insiders own 34.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.10%, with the float percentage being 12.33%. Senvest Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 78 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.01 million shares (or 1.56% of all shares), a total value of $8.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.49 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) shares are Unified Series Trust-Appleseed Fund and iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Unified Series Trust-Appleseed Fund owns about 0.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $0.43 million.