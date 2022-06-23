Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG)’s 4.80% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s traded shares were 1.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.76% or $1.44. The 52-week high for the ZG share is $124.90, that puts it down -294.38 from that peak though still a striking 9.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.76. The company’s market capitalization is $7.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.11 million shares over the past three months.

Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. ZG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.33.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) trade information

Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) registered a 4.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.76% in intraday trading to $31.67 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.80%, and it has moved by -21.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.62%. The short interest in Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) is 4.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.21, which implies an increase of 31.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33.00 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, ZG is trading at a discount of -121.03% off the target high and -4.2% off the low.

Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zillow Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) shares have gone down -45.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 514.89% against 0.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.00% this quarter and then jump 145.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -22.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $985.98 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $572.05 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.31 billion and $2 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -24.70% and then drop by -71.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.50%. While earnings are projected to return -191.60% in 2022.

ZG Dividends

Zillow Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s Major holders

Zillow Group Inc. insiders own 3.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.32%, with the float percentage being 90.34%. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 465 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 15.8 million shares (or 26.28% of all shares), a total value of $982.91 million in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $184.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.96 million, or about 4.92% of the stock, which is worth about $184.22 million.