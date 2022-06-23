What To Expect Going Ahead For Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) Given Its -2.03 Percent Loss On Wednesday?

During the last session, Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)’s traded shares were 1.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.03% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the MNTV share is $25.00, that puts it down -172.63 from that peak though still a striking 0.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.15. The company’s market capitalization is $1.35B, and the average trade volume was 1.73 million shares over the past three months.

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. MNTV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) trade information

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) registered a -2.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.03% in intraday trading to $9.17 this Wednesday, 06/22/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.34%, and it has moved by -23.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.86%.

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Momentive Global Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) shares have gone down -53.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,700.00% against 7.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $116.99 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $121.39 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $100.97 million and $109.39 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.90% and then jump by 11.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.10%. While earnings are projected to return -28.00% in 2022, the next five years will return -9.46% per annum.

MNTV Dividends

Momentive Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)’s Major holders

Momentive Global Inc. insiders own 13.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.50%, with the float percentage being 84.95%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 273 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 15.47 million shares (or 10.31% of all shares), a total value of $327.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.18 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $257.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Manager Directed Port-Spyglass Growth Fd. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. owns about 9.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $162.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.37 million, or about 2.92% of the stock, which is worth about $92.52 million.